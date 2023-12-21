Cooper Financial Group Buys 33,879 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 548.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,906. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $35.16.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

