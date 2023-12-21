Cooper Financial Group Buys 3,395 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,782. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

