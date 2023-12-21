Cooper Financial Group Buys 7,704 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.07% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,391,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 149.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,909,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after buying an additional 1,144,925 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,325,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,769,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,636. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.