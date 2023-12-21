Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 8.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPVM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $51.39.

The Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by value and momentum and weighted by value. SPVM was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

