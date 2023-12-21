Cooper Financial Group Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $128.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,013. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

