Cooper Financial Group Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.59. 210,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,748. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

