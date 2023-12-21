Cooper Financial Group Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,573,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,508,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.