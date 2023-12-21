Cooper Financial Group Has $1.10 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,212,478. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

