Cooper Financial Group Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.21. The company had a trading volume of 234,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,360. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $240.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.