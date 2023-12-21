Cooper Financial Group Has $1.12 Million Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 84.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $504,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 255,228 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

