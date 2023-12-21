Cooper Financial Group Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.73. 316,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,878. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

