Cooper Financial Group Has $1.90 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.39% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,717,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,218,000 after acquiring an additional 622,081 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 406,774 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 112.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after buying an additional 195,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 175,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 154,879 shares in the last quarter.

JHMD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

