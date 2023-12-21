Cooper Financial Group Has $15.63 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,125. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.