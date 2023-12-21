Cooper Financial Group Has $2.10 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.63. 178,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,407. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $304.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.