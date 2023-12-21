Cooper Financial Group Has $2.37 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 97.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. 8,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,455. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $707.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

