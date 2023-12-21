Cooper Financial Group Has $4.14 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,016 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 477,953 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,773,000.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.25. 231,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,845. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

