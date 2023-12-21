Cooper Financial Group Has $969,000 Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.14% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $57.20.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

