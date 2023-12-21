Cooper Financial Group Has $978,000 Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.22% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA JAVA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,179. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $482.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

