Cooper Financial Group Invests $2.68 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2023

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAGFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $133,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,178. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $47.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.