Cooper Financial Group Invests $2.68 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $133,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,178. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $47.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

