Cooper Financial Group Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $220,158,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,543,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 549,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,231. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

