Cooper Financial Group Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after buying an additional 4,286,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,558,000 after purchasing an additional 350,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $121.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,447. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $123.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day moving average is $109.92.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.