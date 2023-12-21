Cooper Financial Group Purchases 25,634 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.94. 669,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,542. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

