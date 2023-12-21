Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.10. 1,265,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,789. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $298.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.35.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.24.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

