Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.28% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $122,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.82. 625,602 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- RV stocks: A comfortable way to ride falling interest rates
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Why Micron’s 2024 could be its best year ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.