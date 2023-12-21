Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.28% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.82. 625,602 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

