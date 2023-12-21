Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $227.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,954. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

