Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $163.24. 787,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,931. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $165.73. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

