Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 50,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,716,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FPE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 294,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,715. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.