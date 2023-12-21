Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $76.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

