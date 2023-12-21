Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,172 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.43. 402,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,507. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

