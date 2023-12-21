Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,669 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after buying an additional 257,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after buying an additional 325,351 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.62. 1,358,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.32. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

