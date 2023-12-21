Cooper Financial Group Sells 3,033 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after buying an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after buying an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,671,000 after buying an additional 1,779,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after buying an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,404. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

