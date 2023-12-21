Cooper Financial Group Sells 367 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $490.86. The stock had a trading volume of 729,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,176. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $500.89. The company has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.56 and a 200 day moving average of $427.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,812 shares of company stock valued at $62,231,167 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.