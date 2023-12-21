Cooper Financial Group Sells 4,151 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,091,000.

BATS EFG traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $94.35. 429,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

