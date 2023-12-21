Cooper Financial Group Sells 68 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.68 on Thursday, reaching $278.86. 290,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,312. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

