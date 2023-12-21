Cooper Financial Group Sells 7,377 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,650,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 316,928 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.08 and a one year high of $105.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.