Cooper Financial Group Takes $1.22 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 259,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.