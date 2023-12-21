Cooper Financial Group Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,213. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.