Cooper Financial Group Trims Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 345,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after acquiring an additional 135,176 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,289,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.15. 863,409 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

