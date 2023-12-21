Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,604 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Copart by 4.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.26. 592,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,727. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

