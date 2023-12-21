COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Director Lisa G. Trimberger Sells 7,357 Shares of Stock

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.69.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently -219.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDP

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.