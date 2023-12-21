Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti Sells 1,112 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $661.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $292.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $588.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

