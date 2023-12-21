Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Baugh & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 4.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6,200.0% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,748 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $661.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $588.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $292.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

