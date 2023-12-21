Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $741.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $693.00 to $741.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.20.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $663.45. The stock had a trading volume of 486,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $588.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

