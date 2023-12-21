Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CAO William Robert Carey Sells 1,287 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, William Robert Carey sold 452 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $10,463.80.

On Friday, December 1st, William Robert Carey sold 1,000 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

Couchbase Stock Performance

BASE stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter worth $70,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

