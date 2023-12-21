Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CAO William Robert Carey Sells 452 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $10,463.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,810.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Couchbase alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33.

On Friday, December 1st, William Robert Carey sold 1,000 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BASE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 333,433 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Couchbase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP grew its position in Couchbase by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 467,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Couchbase by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.