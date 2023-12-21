Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Margaret Chow Sells 4,989 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $117,690.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,682.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Margaret Chow sold 1,153 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $20,754.00.

Couchbase Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BASE opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BASE. Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

