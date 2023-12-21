CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 10,314 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,424 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,041,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 949,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,454,000 after purchasing an additional 109,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $35.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

