CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,427 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 245,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 23,327 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 141,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

