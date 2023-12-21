CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 18,104 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 738.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 348.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $545.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

