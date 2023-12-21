CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 754.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $430.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $438.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

